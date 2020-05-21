Menu

“Not looking good”: These fans argue on Twitter about Man United’s chances of signing Sancho after alarming financial results

Over the years it’s become clear that clubs will often claim to be poor and will do all they can to cut costs wherever possible, but they also seem to find the money for massive signings.

Jason Sancho has been linked with Man United for a while now, with The Express being one of many outlets to claim a summer transfer looks likely.

It always looked like the financial impact of the Covid-19 shutdown might prevent any huge transfers this Summer, but the latest news about United’s financial situation could cast further doubt.

As reported by The Guardian, Their net debt has increased by an amount of £127.4m in a year with the Coronavirus crisis being blamed.

Inevitably this has led to some arguing between fans on Twitter, with plenty keen to point out that this will ruin their hopes of pulling off any big transfers this summer:

It hasn’t dampened everyone’s spirits, with some United fans keen to point out that the deal could still happen:

Time will tell how big an impact this has on United’s summer plans, but it’s not looking good.

 

 

