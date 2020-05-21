“Not looking good”: These fans argue on Twitter about Man United’s chances of signing Sancho after alarming financial results

Over the years it’s become clear that clubs will often claim to be poor and will do all they can to cut costs wherever possible, but they also seem to find the money for massive signings.

Jason Sancho has been linked with Man United for a while now, with The Express being one of many outlets to claim a summer transfer looks likely.

It always looked like the financial impact of the Covid-19 shutdown might prevent any huge transfers this Summer, but the latest news about United’s financial situation could cast further doubt.

As reported by The Guardian, Their net debt has increased by an amount of £127.4m in a year with the Coronavirus crisis being blamed.

Inevitably this has led to some arguing between fans on Twitter, with plenty keen to point out that this will ruin their hopes of pulling off any big transfers this summer:

Before any @ManUtd fans have a go at me, Manchester United have confirmed that the club’s net debt has risen to £429.1million during the first three months of 2020, not looking good for any big money signings this summer. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 21, 2020

man you guys aren’t getting Sancho, you’s can’t afford him, if you buy him the entire team which needs a CB,LB,CM,CF, and GK will not happen, you guys don’t make as much money as we do — Rishi (@DeoMondal) May 21, 2020

And they think they will be able to afford to sign Sancho? https://t.co/KpBeGY39xt — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) May 21, 2020

It hasn’t dampened everyone’s spirits, with some United fans keen to point out that the deal could still happen:

And have £95m in cash reserves and a further £150m available in loans. United are literally the only club that can afford Sancho. — Marc Seymour (@mseymour84) May 21, 2020

We have £90 m cash on hand+ Europa league winning money+Top 4 money

We can afford Sancho,Grealish and Bellingham mate. — Aaron (@Aaron78674588) May 21, 2020

you do realise we’ve been in debt for so many year it doesn’t affect us buying players there’s a reason why we want sancho if we couldn’t afford sacnho why we going for him???? — Mo ? (@UtdKM_) May 21, 2020

Time will tell how big an impact this has on United’s summer plans, but it’s not looking good.