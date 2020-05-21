Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes, who shares an agent with their January signing Bruno Fernandes.

This could be a useful connection for the Red Devils if they do decide to step up their pursuit of Mendes, a 17-year-old left-back who has come onto their radar as he becomes regarded as one of the best young players in Europe in his position, according to Portuguese paper Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

United could do with a new signing at left-back, even if Mendes might not be ready to become first-choice straight away, with a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw looking necessary at Old Trafford.

The England international has not lived up to his potential at United so far, though youngster Brandon Williams could already be a good alternative for the club in that department.

Still, it makes sense that MUFC might want to snap up a talent like Mendes, particularly if they can exploit this apparent connection they already have with his representative.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done some smart work in the transfer market for United and this could be another good move for a player with a big future in the game.