Opinion: Outcasts from Liverpool, Spurs and Man City who may get another chance next season

It’s clear that a lot of teams will need to cut back in the transfer market, so finding solutions within the squad will be vital in the next couple of years.

It will be particularly interesting at Spurs next season, Jose Mourinho has a reputation for throwing money at the squad and not being able to get the best out of some players, so he will need to show his man management skills are still there.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have a better reputation of finding a place in the team for players, so here’s a look at a player from each team who looked likely to leave, but may get another chance next season.

Spurs – Tanguy Ndombele

Mourinho always picks on one big player from the previous regime in a bid to prove he’s in charge, and the former Lyon man was the one in the firing line. There may have been suggestions that Spurs would try to sell him this summer, Sky Sports reported that Barcelona were interested, but it’s hard to see that move happening.

If Mourinho is forced to keep him, then it makes sense to build his midfield around him. At his best he has everything, he can pick a pass, has the pace and power to dominate the centre of the park and he can get up to support a counter attack as well. It will require Jose showing he has the ability to swallow his pride, but Ndombele could have the chance to prove himself again.

Man City – Leroy Sane

The German forward has been largely forgotten about after suffering a long term injury, with The Mirror reporting that Bayern Munich had even saved the number 10 shirt for him next season so a transfer looked likely.

The problem with that will be convincing Bayern to spend a big fee on a player who hasn’t demonstrated a full recovery from injury yet, so it’s possible that he could be forced to stay at City. It’s looking likely that David Silva will leave next season, so Pep Guardiola will need to find a way to replace that creativity going forward. The German doesn’t have the elegance or vision to replace the Spaniard, but sometimes electric pace can make up for a lack of creativity.

He might not be an automatic starter, but you would back him to play a key role from the bench if he stays.

Liverpool – Xherdan Shaqiri

This will probably come down to what happens with Timo Werner’s potential transfer to Liverpool, but the Swiss international could be the perfect man to act as the fourth choice to step in if someone goes down injured in the forward line.

Many expect him to move on this Summer, but his versatility and proven quality could convince Klopp to give him another season to prove himself. The former Stoke man has also suffered with injuries since arriving so he’s never had a chance to get a regular run in the team, but that could change.

He can score goals, create and he’s handy from set pieces, so it’s easy to see him having a bigger impact than expected if he does stay on.

All three players are currently on the cusp of being moved on, but they all have the quality to prove everyone wrong if they get a chance to shine.