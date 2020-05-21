A lot has been written and said about Timo Werner and a potential move to the Premier League, but it seems that he’s not the only RB Leipzig player that has that option.

Yussuf Poulsen tends to play on the right hand side but is often deployed through the center, and a report from Get Football News Germany has given an update on his situation.

They claim that he’s attracting interest from Premier League clubs, but he plans to stay at the club this Summer.

The teams credited with an interest are Newcastle, Everton and West Ham, and he does seem like the perfect player for the Premier League.

He’s not the most technical player you’ll ever see, but he’s tall, physical and quick – and that can make up for a lot of weaknesses in a league where physicality stands out.

He’s never been truly prolific but he did manage 15 Bundesliga goals last season, but he would bring a physical presence to lead the line while also hunting down defenders when they have the ball.

This should rule out a transfer for now, but we’ve seen so many times that things can change.