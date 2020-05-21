Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is reportedly facing a possible £140,000 fine from the club after he broke lockdown guidelines for the third time.

The UK has been in lockdown since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although the government recently outlined plans to ease the measures in the coming weeks, there are still guidelines in place that must be followed.

However, as noted by The Sun, Aurier now risks being in hot water with Tottenham after he posted an image on Instagram of himself getting a haircut from a barber, which is his third strike, as hairdressers aren’t yet supposed to be open for business.

It’s added that his first came when he was spotted running with a friend while he was then seen training alongside teammate Moussa Sissoko in a public park, which led to a warning over his future conduct.

Now, it’s suggested that he faces a maximum fine possible of two weeks wages which given what he earns is said to potentially cost him £140,000, but time will tell if Spurs do indeed decide to hit him in his pocket.

Meanwhile, Aurier sounded pretty defiant as he posted an Instagram story on Thursday, as he noted:

“Bla-bla-bla” followed by snoozing emojis. “My hairdresser is negative and me too so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre.

“It’s part of the rules too.”

It’s unclear how Spurs will react to his actions and behaviour, but the report above suggests that a fine could be on its way for the Ivory Coast international, while time will tell whether or not it has a bigger impact on his future in north London having previously been linked with an exit.

As noted by the Daily Mail last month, it was suggested that Tottenham will look to offload one of their current right-backs before looking for a fresh solution for Jose Mourinho, and so a third lockdown breach since that report could mean its curtains for Aurier.

#thfc defender Serge Aurier's response to being criticised for appearing to break social-distancing rules by meeting with a barber. pic.twitter.com/BrWPPLam9q — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) May 20, 2020

