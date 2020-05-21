Every single transfer rumour that get’s drawn out will feature a sudden twist where a new club comes in and suddenly the player is considering moving somewhere else.

It’s never clear if the new interest is genuine or if it’s purely an agent trying to scare a club into action, but it’s the situation we find ourselves in with Barcelona and Miralem Pjanic.

A couple of weeks ago a report from Forbes had indicated that Pjanic had agreed terms with Barcelona over a move, it just seemed the hold up would be about the fee and which players might head in the opposite direction.

Things have changed since then, with a journalist now claiming that PSG have made a serious offer to take Pjanic back to France, and it appears the Bosnian is fully considering making that move:

Malgré ce que dit la presse espagnole, Miralem #Pjanic n’a pas choisi encore le #barça. Il n’a pas écarté le #PSG. Toujours en réflexion même si comme on l’avait dit le Barça est en avance sur le dossier. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) May 21, 2020

That claim also says that the reports in Spain suggesting he had chosen to sign for Barcelona were premature, so it’s not good news for the Spanish club.

Pjanic actually broke through in France with Metz, where an impressive debut season saw him earn a move to Lyon. He was originally seen as a graceful attacking talent who lacked pace, but he’s now settled in a deeper role that allows him to control the game.

It’s a quality that Barcelona are crying out for in their current team, but it looks like they are up against it now.