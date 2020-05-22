The agent of Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi has dismissed talk of an offer from Inter as he has insisted the intention is to return to the Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the past two seasons and has established himself as a key figure for the Bundesliga giants having made 66 appearances.

As well as impressing with his defensive ability, he’s also chipped in with 10 goals and 17 assists as he has often been deployed further up the pitch.

With Dani Carvajal seemingly still first-choice on the right side of the defence at Real Madrid though, it perhaps raises question marks over where Hakimi fits in under Zinedine Zidane as he’ll arguably want a prominent role having played so regularly at Dortmund for two straight years.

Nevertheless, it seems as though his intention will be to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the season and he may well then consider his future.

“There is no such offer [from Inter]. We will return to Madrid,” his representative Alejandro Camano is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

While that’s Inter seemingly dismissed, the report adds that the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the Moroccan international, and so time will tell how the situation plays out.

If Hakimi is offered a key role by Zidane at Real Madrid from next season onwards, then it’s difficult to see him wanting to leave again. In contrast, if he’s unable to displace Carvajal and has to play a limited role, that could force him to consider his options and so time will tell if Inter, Chelsea or PSG still have a chance of landing his signature further down the line.

For now though, it sounds as though he will be heading back to Real Madrid when his loan deal expires.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – is Ole Gunnar Solskjaerthinking of anyone in particular? READ MORE…

—