According to the Sun, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach ace Kaan Kurt.

The 18-year-old currently stars for Monchengladbach’s second team in Germany fourth division, the ace is yet to make his senior debut for the Bundesliga outfit.

Right-back Kurt is reportedly valued at £4m, the Germany youth international is contracted until 2022.

The Sun hint that due to Arsenal’s limited budget this summer, the Gunners may focus on the signings of promising talents.

It’s added that the two London clubs will have to rival Fenerbahce for the ace, it’s not surprising to see them interested in Kurt’s services given that he’s of Turkish descent.

Kurt’s natural position is right-back but the ace has also featured in a more attacking wing-back and even wide midfield role.

The ace’s versatility will certainly appeal to interested clubs as Kurt also has some experience of playing on the opposite flank (left).

Kurt has represented Germany at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level. The ace briefly featured for Turkey’s Under-17s but has since switched his allegiance back to Die Mannschaft, winning caps at Under-18s and 19s level.

News of Arsenal’s interest in Kurt comes just a few days after the Gunners were linked with a move for Monchengladbach senior star Nicol Elvedi, as per the Sun via Le10Sport.