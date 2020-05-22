Any player that’s going into the last year of their contract will know they need to perform, as the effects of a poor season can be terrible for their career.

If it goes well then they will attract interest from many clubs because they won’t need to pay a fee, while it makes it easier to demand a large wage and a signing on fee.

On the other hand, a poor season can see your existing club happy to move on, and the interest from elsewhere will dry up.

Ryan Fraser has been outstanding for Bournemouth over a few years, where his pace and versatility caused problems. The Mirror reported that Arsenal and Spurs were interested, although it’s not clear if his poor form this campaign as ruined that.

A more recent report from The Express has indicated that Jose Mourinho isn’t convinced that he’s good enough for a top six side, while they also claim that Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Scotsman too.

As a result, it sounds like Crystal Palace are now leading the way, as the report suggests that Roy Hodgson is desperate to land him on a free transfer this Summer.

It doesn’t sound like Spurs should be completely written off for now, while they also state that Bournemouth are still hopeful that they can tie him down to a new deal.

It’s not clear where he will play next season, but it’s clear that his poor form hasn’t completely killed off all of the interest in him.