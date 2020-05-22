Barcelona superstar going nowhere amid Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain transfer talk

Despite recent transfer speculation linking him with an exit, Antoine Griezmann is reportedly considered a non-negotiable figure by Barcelona.

It hasn’t been an ideal debut campaign at the Camp Nou for the French international, as he has managed just 14 goals and four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Given the quality that he possesses and after the Catalan giants splashed out €120m to sign him, as per BBC Sport, much more was arguably expected of the 29-year-old. However, he has struggled to entirely settle into the new system and style of play of his new side and so he perhaps needs time to fully adapt.

As noted by the Sun, he has been paired with a move to Chelsea this summer, and while Mundo Deportivo also specifically note the Blues as being keen on the World Cup winner along with Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, it’s added that as far as Barcelona are concerned, he’s a non-negotiable player.

Further, it’s reiterated that he will stay with the reigning La Liga champions, while he has returned to training this week after the coronavirus lockdown in good condition as he’ll no doubt hope to play a major role in their pursuit of the La Liga title and the Champions League in the coming months.

Should that be the stance that Barcelona take with him, that will arguably be a lift in itself for Griezmann, as it shows a level of confidence that he will be a long-term asset for the club.

Perhaps after having had a season to adjust to the style of play and with more time to work under coach Quique Setien, he’ll hope that he can really kick on and prove his worth in his second season and based on the report above, it sounds as though he’ll get that opportunity as they have no desire to sell.

