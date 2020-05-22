Boost for Arsenal as they plot £20m swoop for Argentine ace to address key issue for Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly setting their sights on Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as it’s suggested that it could cost them £20m to land his signature.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Eredivisie giants since joining them in 2018, making 99 appearances for the club while contributing 12 goals and 15 assists.

He has been an important part of their recent success domestically and in Europe after impressing in the Champions League last year, but it appears as though his impressive form has attracted interest from elsewhere which could mean Ajax face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are looking at the Argentine international to shore things up at left-back, while it’s suggested that it could cost them around £20m to sign him.

Further, in a major boost for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta, it’s specifically added that he’s open to a move to join the Gunners, and Ajax will be prepared to green light an exit as long as an acceptable offer is made.

The left-back position has been problematic for Arsenal this season as injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac have forced youngster Bukayo Saka into covering for them in what is an unnatural position for him.

To his credit, the 18-year-old has performed brilliantly and has combined his defensive duties with an attacking threat well, but Arteta will surely prefer to field him further up the pitch in a more natural role and have sufficient cover at left-back to either compete with Tierney and Kolasinac or perhaps replace one of them.

Tagliafico is seemingly a top target for Arsenal now, and given his quality and experience at both club and international level, it would arguably be a sound investment to shore things up on that flank and to push Tierney after a frustrating debut campaign in north London due to injury setbacks.

