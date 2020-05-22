Boost for Barcelona as agreement could be reached next month on new contract for crucial figure

Barcelona have reportedly made progress in their attempts to reach an agreement on a contract renewal with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure in the current side as he has consistently made decisive saves to help the team secure important results.

Since joining the Catalan giants in 2014, he has now made 224 appearances for the club, although there has been an element of concern over his long-term future at the Camp Nou as contract talks have seemingly dragged on for months with little to no progress being reported.

While his current deal expires in 2022, Sport now note that the German shot-stopper is edging closer to a renewal which could see him commit his future until 2025 as talks have been unlocked and Barcelona want to finalise an agreement before the season restarts, and so therefore it’s suggested there is optimism that an agreement could now be reached in June.

It’s added that Ter Stegen could become one of the top-paid players at the club and has never spoken to any other clubs despite the ongoing talks over a deal, and so it appears as though the two parties could be close to reaching a compromise that suits all concerned.

From his shot-stopping qualities to his distribution and ability to make a decisive impact in games, Ter Stegen has undoubtedly established himself as a crucial piece in Barcelona’s recent success and will remain vital to their hopes of enjoying further success in the coming years.

In turn, it will be a major boost for the reigning La Liga champions if they can get a deal done, and the report above certainly paints a much more positive picture of the situation with an announcement possibly now to be expected next month.

