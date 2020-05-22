‘Bring him home’ and ‘announce his return’ – These Arsenal fans urge club to secure legend’s return after cryptic tweet

Arsenal got their fans talking on Thursday as they posted an image of former star Santi Cazorla, which in turn sparked calls for him to return to the Emirates.

The 35-year-old joined the Gunners in 2012 and went on to make 180 appearances for the club as he won two FA Cups during his time in north London.

However, the latter part of his stint with Arsenal was ruined by injury woes, as he failed to make a single appearance in his last year with the club after being limited to just 32 appearances in the previous two campaigns.

He has returned to full health and regular action with Villarreal over the last two seasons though, even enjoying his joint most prolific campaign of his career last year with 12 goals in 29 outings as he has shown his class again and he is seemingly fondly remembered by all in London having dazzled in his time with the Gunners.

Now though, Arsenal have seemingly sparked speculation after posting a throwback tweet of Cazorla in his Gunners kit at the Emirates with the caption: ‘Santi. That’s it. That’s the tweet’.

With Mikel Arteta at the helm now for Arsenal, could it be a hint that Cazorla might be returning to the club in some form to link up with his compatriot again? These supporters seemingly think there could be more to it…

Bring him back already — Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 21, 2020

Announce his return. Thats it. Thats the tweet. pic.twitter.com/5dJX3FKxRU — Waldo (@aubagoat) May 21, 2020

Bring him back ?? — Drew (@ftblDrew) May 21, 2020

You know what to do @m8arteta Bring Him Back pic.twitter.com/HlZDdRVvR2 — Foot Moroccan #SayAtHome (@FootMoroccan) May 21, 2020

This is a very Santimental tweet. Bring him home already, will you?? — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) May 21, 2020

Bring Santi. That’s the tweet. — Gooner_Eurychus???™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) May 21, 2020

Bring him back home! — Joseph Petrassi (@JosephPetrassi) May 21, 2020

I’ll say it once again, bring the magician back — maNav (@givemesamosa) May 21, 2020

