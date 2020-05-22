Although it seems fairly clear that football leagues across Europe wish to get back to normality as soon as possible, some players don’t appear to feel the same.

N’Golo Kante returned to training with his team-mates on Tuesday, but then decided, because of coronavirus concerns, to train from home, something that Chelsea gave their blessing to according to BBC Sport.

Certain ethnic groups are more at risk from others during the pandemic, and it’s unclear at this stage when Kante will return to training.

It may be the case that the midfielder misses the rest of the 2019/20 campaign because of the genuine concerns that he has.

Though there’s no suggestion that the west Londoners will do anything other than support their player’s decision, he will be a big miss for Frank Lampard in the centre of the park.

At the business end, if points are needed to qualify for the Champions League, Kante could be required.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I would certainly be very happy’ – Quique Setien would love this player at Barcelona Man United confident of signing lightning-fast attacker for less than release clause Contact made: Man United and Chelsea in talks with attacking midfielder’s agent

However, any type of pressure exerted on him or other players that prefer not to play in the current circumstances would be entirely wrong.