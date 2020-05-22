There are seemingly many things that can get under the skin of football players and managers, but one in particular has seen Jurgen Klopp compelled to respond.

The Liverpool coach is well known for his touchline antics, and is always good value for the watching supporters and the TV cameras with his mixture of facial contortions, fist bumps, over the top celebrations and the like.

In many respects, such joy can almost be appreciated by rival fans, for it’s an honest reaction that’s not often seen and mirrors what many supporters themselves feel.

In any event, the fact that he chooses to wear a tracksuit on the touchline rather than a suit has, seemingly, become a discussion point, but one which the German thinks isn’t too important.

“I was a player and the next day I was the manager. In my locker room was the tracksuit of the guy who had the job two days before. It didn’t even fit me,” Klopp told The Guardian, cited by the Daily Star.

“I was just focused on the game. I never thought about how I look. I know it’s not too cool because we are working in public, but then when I came to Borussia Dortmund I thought: ‘Maybe I have to change’.

“I went for a while wearing jeans and a shirt. But I just didn’t feel comfortable. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad for you.

“I think the best-dressed manager is Pep Guardiola. Everything he wears looks exactly right for him. He doesn’t wear a suit, just casual stuff.

“Be yourself as a coach. If you want to look great, then wonderful. I’m just not made for this. It’s important you do what is right for you because whatever role model you have, you can never do the same things.

“I like when you see the soul or character of the coach in the team. Guardiola again: you see a team and think: ‘Wow, that’s either Guardiola or somebody who worked with him.’ But you can never be exactly the same.

“Dressing is one part of our character. Wear what you want, but don’t make it the most important thing. In the end the game is what counts.

“But don’t worry: you can be world champion in a suit or a tracksuit. You just have to be comfortable.”

Given the way in which Klopp has turned around the Reds since he took over from Brendan Rodgers back in 2015, it’s odd that his mode of dress would be more newsworthy than his achievements on the Anfield bench.