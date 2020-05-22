According to ESPN, Bayern Munich enquired about Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho before the Coronavirus pandemic brought football to a halt two months ago.

ESPN reiterate that the England international is seen as a ‘key’ part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild at Manchester United, the Red Devils now face a potential battle with Bayern to sign the 20-year-old.

The report adds that Dortmund have agreed with Sancho that he can leave this summer if their price tag – which currently stands at €120m is met.

It’s added that Dortmund are confident that they won’t have to drop away from this mega valuation, despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis on clubs.

ESPN suggest that United are still ‘favourites’ to secure Sancho’s signing, it seems as though their efforts to land Sancho would be boosted if cross-town rivals Manchester City sold Leroy Sane to Bayern.

The report claims that the Bavarians see Sancho as a potential alternative option to Sane, adding that Hansi Flick’s side will ‘press ahead with a bid’ if a swoop for Sane ‘stalls’.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool transfer news: €160m-rated duo on radar as rumours persist, double Reds exit touted Double swoop: Barcelona optimistic over signing pair due to important advantage Juventus could offer classy ace in Chelsea swap deal to try and land €30m-rated Emerson Palmieri

Regardless of the Sane situation, the Red Devils may still have the upper hand for Sancho as ESPN report that Dortmund aren’t willing to sell their best players to domestic rivals Bayern anymore.

Sancho has been near unstoppable this season, the ace has bagged 17 goals and added 19 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Considering that the Londoner is now a key part of the England team, it would be nice to see Sancho in action in the Premier League rather than him staying in the Bundesliga.

It’s not surprising to see that Bayern are eyeing the attacker as he’s already one of the most exciting players to watch in world football at just 20 years old.