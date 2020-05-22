According to TeamTalk via Radio Musica TV, former Liverpool and Napoli ace Andrea Dossena has backed the Reds to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in the next transfer window.

Dossena hinted that Napoli will have to sell some ‘important players’ as they don’t look likely to qualify for the Champions League should the Serie A season resume.

Dossena added that Jurgen Klopp’s side are missing ‘one piece’ to become a ‘stratospheric squad’ and hints that a partnership between Koulibaly and Virgil van Dijk would form a ‘big barrier’.

The former wide player added that a deal for Koulibaly would be ‘within reach’ for a team of Liverpool’s stature.

According to the Express via Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign the stalwart, adding that they could knock down the price by offering Napoli Dejan Lovren.

Here’s what Dossena had to say on Koulibaly:

“If the league resumes, Napoli will struggle to qualify for the Champions League, so they will have to sell some important players.”

“Klopp is missing one piece to complete a stratospheric squad and the Koulibaly-Van Dijk pairing could become a big barrier.”

“Liverpool have no economic problems and therefore a deal with the English club would be within reach.”

Koulibaly has been superb over the last couple of years, there’s no doubting that he’s one of the world’s best central defenders.

However, perhaps Napoli will struggle to find a club to meet their £89m valuation (as per Express) for the star, due to the 28-year-old’s injury troubles this season.

Dossena branding a Koulibaly-Van Dijk partnership as a ‘big barrier’ is perhaps an understatement, it’s hard to see how any top attackers would get the better of this solid pairing.