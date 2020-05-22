This Liverpool side is already formidable and just about unbeatable, so the prospect of them adding someone who just can’t stop scoring goals is a scary one for their competition.

Erling Haaland has burst onto the scene this season, he scored more than a goal a game in Austria for RB Salzburg, before seamlessly stepping up and doing the same in The Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

He’s probably going to be linked with every major team in the next few months, and it sounds like it’s Liverpool’s turn.

A recent report from The Express has looked at some comments from former Liverpool player John Barnes, and it seems he’s very keen for Jugen Klopp to sign the Norwegian:

“He’s unbelievable and for such a young lad who is taking everything by storm, he’s taking everything in his stride,”

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t worry or think too much and he just does what needs to be done. If he played alongside [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane playing on the wing with Firmino as another option, he would be outstanding.”

“He will only grow bigger, confidence-wise, he’ll only get wiser with the way that he plays and he’ll only get cuter with the way that he finishes.”

The comments about Firmino merely providing another option do indicate he would rather Haaland played, and it would be a big call for Klopp to make.

Firmino may not be the most prolific centre-forward, but he’s essential to the team with his pressing and ability to open up space for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Haaland would simply look to get in behind rather than coming deep to link very often, so it might not be the best thing for the current set up.