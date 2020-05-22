Good news for Real Madrid: Positive signs from key duo as Zidane set for double fitness boost

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could be handed a double boost when the La Liga season restarts, with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio both seen in training while there have been positive fitness updates on the pair.

Asensio has yet to feature at all this season so far after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season last summer, while Hazard has been limited to just 15 appearances due to injury troubles of his own.

Aside from a temporary comeback which led to a fresh setback, he has featured just twice in La Liga since November, and so taking out two of their leading talents in the final third has certainly been a blow for Real Madrid in their pursuit of major trophies this season.

They have their work cut out for them when the campaign resumes as they trail rivals Barcelona by two points in the La Liga title race, while they have a deficit to overturn against Manchester City in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie.

In turn, Zidane will welcome any good news that he can get, and as seen in the video and image below, both Asensio and Hazard are firmly involved in training this week as they look to step up their respective recoveries and try to be available for selection when the season restarts next month.

Further, AS report that Asensio is back training with the rest of the group, has produced good results in the first physical tests and so now all that is left as far as the Real Madrid coaching staff are concerned is for him to regain his confidence after such a long period out without testing his knee in a game environment.

Nevertheless, he has got to this point as scheduled when he underwent surgery which is a big boost in itself, and it’s suggested that along with Hazard, they are expected to be available to add a new threat to the Real Madrid attack in the coming months.

Seeing the pair back on the training pitch with the ball at their feet is a huge boost for Los Blancos, now they’ll hope to steer clear of any late setbacks and ensure that they’re at Zidane’s disposal with Football Espana noting that the season could get back underway on June 12.

