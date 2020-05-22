Although the resumption of the La Liga season is a few weeks away, meaning the transfer window could be put back by a further month or two, Quique Setien has already earmarked the player he would love to train at Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar, strutted his stuff at the Camp Nou for a few seasons before a move to the French capital, but words attributed to Setien suggest that he would be welcomed back to Catalonia.

“I would certainly be very happy to be able to train Neymar. Absolutely,” Setien told beIN Sports, cited by Sport.

“He is a player of an exceptional level, no one can question that.”

It’s difficult to know at this point whether Barcelona’s supporters would be just as welcoming of a player who left them under a cloud.

The Brazilian’s €222m move shook the football world, and is by far the most expensive transfer in football history. Given the coronavirus situation, it’s unlikely that the fee will be beaten anytime soon.

On his day, there’s little doubt that Neymar remains one of the best players in the world, but there’s so much baggage that comes with him that Barca might well be making a rod for their own backs if they look to acquire him again.