La Liga players are getting back in the swing of training at present with a view to a mid-June return to action, and one Barcelona midfielder in particular is keen to ensure he’s still wearing the Blaugrana next season.

The Daily Mail note that Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are being offered by their club to Inter in order to help them acquire Lautaro Martinez, but Vidal is perfectly happy where he is and has no intention of leaving the Catalans.

On what was his 33rd birthday, he joined Mario Veloso on Instagram Live chat to talk about his time at the club, and the Chilean made it clear that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

“I’m very happy and settled in Barcelona,” Vidal said, cited by MARCA.

“Of course I want to stay, I’m more willing than ever now. I’m happy, there’s a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room. I feel very good physically – better than ever.

“In all my career, I’ve never had so much time to prepare myself. We made a plan to extend my career as much as possible. I feel prepared for what’s to come, both in the Champions League and LaLiga [Santander].”

An acquired taste as a player, there’s no doubting Vidal’s warrior-like qualities.

Whilst they might not be readily associated with the Barcelona style of play, the Chilean has, nevertheless, proved to be an asset to the club, just as Paulinho had in a similar position before Vidal’s acquisition.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Union keeper’s painful save during Berlin derby ‘Don’t make it the most important thing’ – Jurgen Klopp on one particular character trait Man United open legal proceedings against Sports Interactive over Football Manager 2020 inclusion

Even if he were to only be used as an option off of the bench, surely Barcelona can find a place for him in a squad that otherwise lacks such physicality.