Juventus could offer classy ace in Chelsea swap deal to try and land €30m-rated Emerson Palmieri

Juventus could reportedly have success in their bid to prise Emerson Palmieri away from Chelsea by offering Adrien Rabiot in a player exchange deal.

The 25-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI under Frank Lampard so far this season, as he has been limited to 18 appearances across all competitions.

Further, he was snubbed from the matchday squad for four of the last five Premier League games prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted by the Sun, it’s suggested that Lampard may have set his sights on a £50m swoop for Leicester City star Ben Chilwell this summer, with the report adding that Emerson could be the one facing the axe for the England international to act as his replacement.

Given the financial impact of the pandemic, it’s unclear how much money will be spent in the summer transfer window, and it’s now been suggested that a swap deal could be on the cards to help Juventus land the Italian international.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Chelsea value Emerson at €30m, and Juve could ‘unlock’ a deal by offering Rabiot in exchange.

Further, it’s added that if that doesn’t work, a loan deal could be a possible Plan B for the Turin giants, and so it remains to be seen what works if they are serious about bolstering their options at left-back and giving Alex Sandro real competition for his place.

Rabiot’s debut campaign for the reigning Serie A champions hasn’t been ideal, but after struggling to break into the side he has featured more heavily in Maurizio Sarri’s plans in recent months and has now made 24 appearances this year. If Juve and Sarri are keen to get Emerson though, they may have to consider sacrificing the classy midfielder who is still capable of offering technical quality, passing ability and creativity in that area.

That said, Frank Lampard isn’t short of options in midfield with N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount all offering him plenty of quality and depth and so it’s arguably difficult to see how Rabiot entering the fray could convince them to give up Emerson.

