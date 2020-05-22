It will likely be a few months yet before the summer transfer window can open for business, but Brendan Rodgers is already hopeful of raiding his former club for a free transfer.

The former Liverpool manager, now in charge at Leicester, is looking to secure Adam Lallana’s signature ahead of Everton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham, according to the Daily Star.

It was Rodgers who signed Lallana for the Reds from Southampton, and to that end, he will already have some sort of rapport with the player, surely handing him an advantage in negotiations.

The 32-year-old is a free agent at the end of the current campaign, and it’s not thought that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are interested in offering Lallana new terms, meaning he will need to look elsewhere for one final big pay day.

According to the Daily Star, it’s precisely that which could prove problematic in any event.

Reported wages of £100,000 per week might not be sustainable in the current coronavirus climate, so if Lallana wants a move anywhere, then he may have to potentially reduce any demands to see it through.