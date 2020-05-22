Liverpool identify Brazilian ace as summer target but face issue of €75m release clause

Liverpool are reportedly ready to target Sevilla defender Diego Carlos this summer, but his €75m release clause could make such a swoop problematic.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for the Spanish outfit this season, making 31 appearances so far in the campaign as he has established himself as one of the top defensive players in La Liga.

It comes after a solid spell at Nantes after initially moving to Europe from Brazil in 2014, and so it appears as though he has gone from strength to strength in that six-year period.

Such has been the impressive nature of his form this season, it has led to interest from Liverpool, with the Express reporting, via Marca, that the Merseyside giants have added him to their shortlist of transfer targets for the summer.

However, it’s noted that he does have a €75m release clause in his contract with Sevilla, and so with big-money signings not expected this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can negotiate and significantly lower those demands to make a move to Anfield possible.

Liverpool would also surely have to be entirely convinced that he would be the ideal addition to form a partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the back, as the Reds already boast the best defence in the Premier League this season having conceded just 21 goals in their 29 games.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and even Dejan Lovren have all played their part, but it seems as though Carlos is on Liverpool’s radar to shore things up further and help the league leaders continue to improve and evolve as they hope to enjoy a sustained period of success in the coming years.

With their preferred attacking trident still firing and with a good mix and depth in midfield, it’s difficult to pick where else Klopp could in fact improve his squad, albeit perhaps more quality cover in the full-back positions is arguably needed. Nevertheless, a centre-half may well be on the agenda too as per the report above.

