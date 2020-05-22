Liverpool are reportedly set to be active in the summer transfer window but it remains to be seen how much they’re willing to spend to land their touted targets.

The Merseyside giants are in a great position having already assembled a world-class squad, as they will hope it’s a matter of time before they add the Premier League title to their Champions League triumph last year.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will likely focus on specific areas of his squad that can be improved and with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it could force many clubs to stick with what they have anyway.

Nevertheless, speculation remains rife over Liverpool’s possible transfer moves, and here are a few of the rumours circulating on Friday…

The Liverpool Echo note that Sevilla are open to selling Diego Carlos and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on signing him. However, it’s added that he has a €70m release clause, and so it remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to spend that kind of money this summer.

The 27-year-old has certainly impressed for the La Liga outfit, and he may well have been identified as a possible long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk at the back but that is a hefty fee which will need to be spent.

Meanwhile, it’s also noted via the Express that Liverpool could have a key advantage for Kalidou Koulibaly if they opt to target him as their marquee defensive signing instead, as it’s suggested that Sadio Mane could play an important role in convincing him to join him at Anfield given their connection.

However, the price-tag could be a problem again as it’s suggested that he might cost around €90m.

It seems that’s a common trend with players linked with Liverpool, as while the Express note that Klopp has been backed to fend off Man Utd to sign Wolves ace Adama Traore, doubts must surely be raised over their desire to splash out to meet his touted £80m valuation.

Elsewhere, there could also be an exit this summer as the Echo report that Galatasaray want Xherdan Shaqiri, and could launch a loan offer with an option to buy to prise the Swiss International away from Merseyside.

With his playing time limited this season, an exit could be a smart way for the Reds to make space in the squad and raise additional funds.

The same report adds that there could also be fears over Sadio Mane, as Real Madrid have gone from 33/1 to 11/4 to be his next club following a flurry of bets, as per Betfair. Given his importance to the side though, it would be a huge shock if they approved of an exit as he has played a pivotal role in firing them into the position they’re in today.

