‘Looks really cheap’ – These Arsenal fans slam ‘awful’ leaked home kit for next season

Footy Headlines have revealed some more images of Arsenal’s apparent home shirt for next season after it was initially leaked earlier this week.

After taking a first glance at the shirt, it appears as though Arsenal’s home shirt for 2020/21 is of a slightly darker red than usual.

Other than that, the most notable feature on the strip is probably the pattern which runs across the entire shirt, you could say it’s similar to the one used on Arsenal’s away shirt this season.

The strip has a white collar and also features red and blue stripes on the shirt cuffs.

Next season will be Arsenal’s second since returning to shirt manufactures Adidas, who sponsored the Gunners whilst the likes of Ian Wright were at the height of their game in the 90s.

The Mirror report that the north London outfit’s it deal is worth a staggering £60m a year.

Take a look at the shirt below:

#AFC | New pictures of the Arsenal 2020/21 Home Shirt have been leaked. They show the authentic men's 'HEAT.RDY' version, this is what the players will wear. It will also be available to buy when the kit is released. Via @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/NtaJF3Qfes — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) May 18, 2020

One Arsenal supporter even claimed that the kit is already being sold in South Korea, this remains unconfirmed for now:

Thoughts on the official arsenal 2020/21 kit that's already being sold in south Korea? pic.twitter.com/oq3UxOYAsx — MAJID (@ArsenalAtHeartt) May 18, 2020

Here’s how some Gooners have reacted to the leaks:

Looks really cheap Chris :/ — Aid (@HandofArteta) May 18, 2020

Awful — Tracey Kaye (@TraceyKaye1) May 19, 2020

Love the stripes. But the round collar doesn’t match with the whole design imo. Looks cheap. — ili (@zakry77) May 18, 2020

Man that neck sucks…could’ve been so much better — Jas (@jasdgooner) May 18, 2020

Massive let down after this season’s. — Joe (@1886joe) May 18, 2020

Don’t like the collar nor the arrows. — THE ARTETA TRAIN! ? (@ARSENALFANUK) May 18, 2020

This seasons kit is much nicer than this trash kit. Big fail here! ? — Kieran (@KieranGunner93) May 18, 2020

That collar is so trash — Crackazette (@freshhafc) May 18, 2020

Whilst some fans don’t seem to be fond of this home kit, with concerns regarding the circular collar being cited, is this strip really that bad?

Surely Arsenal could have a home shirt that looks much worse than this? Maybe seeing it on the players – if this leak proves to be accurate – will change some fans’ opinions.