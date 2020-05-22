According to the Manchester Evening News, Schalke starlet Rabbi Matondo’s release clause stands at €60m, this clause applies to English sides.

The MEN reported earlier this month that the Red Devils have identified the 19-year-old as an alternative target to Jadon Sancho.

Both Matondo and Sancho spent time in rivals Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany to kickstart their professional careers by getting regular first-team football under their belts.

Despite lightning-fast Matondo’s release clause standing at €60m, the Red Devils are confident that they can sign the ace for ‘much lower’ than this fee, as per the MEN.

It’s added that the Old Trafford outfit see Matondo as a ‘low-risk’ buy, like current ace Dan James.

The report adds that Schalke are expected to sell some first-team players in the next transfer window as they look to raise funds following the financial impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on them.

Matondo first hit the headlines in late 2018 when WalesOnline revealed that the ace was the fastest player at Manchester City, Matondo beat Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane’s time a 20m sprint test.

Dan James has already proved that his electric pace can be dangerous in a Man United side that are dangerous on the counter-attack, Matondo could be a similar signing for the Red Devils.

Matondo joined Schalke last January and he’s since gone on to make 20 Bundesliga appearances, scoring one goal.

Matondo’s versatility could also make him a fine option for the Red Devils, the Welsh talent can play on either wing, just behind the striker or even as a centre-forward.

At times when Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been unavailable this season, Solskjaer has deployed Dan James in a central attacking role.

United’s system sees their two forwards often stretch defences, as the players they have at their disposal can use their pace to get in behind directly centrally, or by dragging defenders out wide.

Matondo would fit the profile of signing that Solskjaer has shown preference for, the ace is a promising homegrown talent that has the skillset to offer something to the first-team right away.

As the Bundesliga has returned following a two-month hiatus due to Covid-19, United fans can see Matondo in action for Schalke this weekend when they face off against Augsburg.