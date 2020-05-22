Mixed news for Chelsea as Willian makes a contract decision

It must be tough for clubs to plan for the long term just now, mainly because it’s so hard to tell what the short term future will look like.

The main priority still seems to be getting through this season, but that might involve trying to convince players to stay for longer if their contract is set to expire.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Willian, and it’s mixed news for Chelsea.

The Brazilian’s contract is set to run out at the end of June, but the report does state that the league may run past that date if they do re-start.

They confirm that Willian is willing to sign a short term extension to take him through to the end of this season, but it won’t go any further than that.

They confirm that he still intends to leave on a free transfer because Chelsea aren’t willing to offer him a three year deal, and there’s no sign of that stance changing soon either.

They go on to say that Arsenal and Spurs are heavily interested so Chelsea are risking the possibility that he might shine with a rival team, but he is now 31 so it’s hard to tell if he still has three more seasons left at the top level.

Things could still change in the next few months, but this seems fairly final.