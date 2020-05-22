After falling so spectacularly far behind Liverpool in the current Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is hoping to engineer a swap deal with his former club, Barcelona, to help bolster his squad.

Man City clearly need to improve significantly if they wish to be in a position to overhaul the Reds again in the 2020/21 campaign, and to that end, Nelson Semedo could be making his way to the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is willing to offer right-back flop, Joao Cancelo, in a swap deal in order to tempt the Catalans to do business.

Cancelo joined City for £60m last summer, but has failed to settle in Manchester and hasn’t given Kyle Walker the the type of competition for places that Pep was seemingly hoping for.

One of the issues that could scupper any proposed deal, however, is that City still have a potential Champions League ban hanging over their heads for the next two seasons.

More Stories / Latest News Former Liverpool favourite urges Klopp to sign goal scoring sensation to replace Roberto Firmino Leicester leading a clutch of Premier League clubs looking to secure Liverpool free transfer ‘Around 90% go with Real’ – Former La Liga ref tells of bias amongst Spanish officials

Should this be upheld, not only would City not be in Europe’s elite competition, but there’d be a strong likelihood that a number of senior players would leave.

Hardly an enticing proposition for a potential new signing.