Video: Ansu Fati destroys two Barcelona stalwarts with silky skills in brilliant training highlights

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has enjoyed a breakout season this year and it’s no surprise when he’s producing this type of quality in training for the Catalan giants.

The 17-year-old has made 24 appearances so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist as he looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Time will tell if he continues to get opportunities to impress from coach Quique Setien, but he has surely taken notice of him in training since he arrived at the club earlier this year.

As seen in the clips below, Fati has produced some brilliant skills on the training pitch and some great finishes to boot. Barcelona appear to have a real star on their hands here, but they’ll have to coach him well and manage his progression while continuously trying to improve his game.

It will certainly help build his confidence if he can do things like this to Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal in training though as it just shows the level of technical quality and ability that he possesses…

Full video can be seen here…

