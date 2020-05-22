Video – Hertha score two in a minute in Berlin derby

The Berlin derby was turned on it’s head just after half-time as Hertha bagged two goals in a minute to take the game away from rivals, Union.
The visitors had held on throughout the first half with a dogged defensive performance, but all of their good work was quickly undone.
A super move got the finish it deserved as Vedad Ibisevic powered home a header on 51, and then in the very next attack, Dodi Lukebakio, went around the keeper to slide home.
Watch them both below (footage courtesy of beIN Sports):
