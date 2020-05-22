Video: Jamie Carragher gets hilariously trolled by Sky Sports presenter over fashion gaffe

Jamie Carragher was back on the Sky Football Show on Friday morning, but the Sky Sports pundit should have perhaps double checked what he was wearing.

The Liverpool legend was on duty along with Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves as they went through all the big talking points in the football world to end the week.

However, presenter Dave Jones took a break from the more serious discussions to point out a hilarious gaffe from Carragher as he somehow managed to pick out a shirt that matched his sofa.

That left Shreeves and Neville chuckling away in the background as the former Reds defender was left speechless initially as perhaps he hadn’t even realised himself what he had done.

Perhaps it was all part of the look Carra was going for as he blended in quite nicely…

.@Carra23 has come dressed as his sofa this morning… ? Watch the #SkyFootballShow on Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/vHS4CtRT2l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2020

—

—