Video: Odense assistant manager scores insane lob vs Copenhagen in training match

Earlier today, Danish top-flight sides Odense Boldklub and FC Copenhagen faced off in a training match as teams step up their preparations for a return after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Copenhagen were leading the tie 2-0 at halftime, but Odense Boldklub made a comeback in the second-half by capitalising on two defensive errors to make it 2-2.

Five minutes before the end of the clash, as per Copenhagen’s official match report, Odense assistant manager Henrik Hansen had to come on after an injury to one of his side’s players.

The 40-year-old former central midfielder, who retired from professional football five years ago, won the ball back with a perfect slide tackle just outside the box before scooping the ball over Copenhagen’s goalkeeper from just outside the area.

Hansen made this look completely effortless.

Take a look at the superb effort below:

Er den ok? Eller vil du have mere med? pic.twitter.com/hwxjcHpnqf — René Jørgensen (@JRenulle) May 22, 2020

Maybe it’s time for Hansen to come out of retirement or if he isn’t already he needs to be in charge of the club’s finishing drills.

Odense currently sit ninth in the league, whilst Copenhagen sit second.