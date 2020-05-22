Video: Union keeper’s painful save during Berlin derby

Any good keeper will tell you how important it is to spread yourself and make yourself big when a player is bearing down on goal, but it does leave parts of the body exposed.

Keepers will usually turn their head at the last moment to reduce the risk of taking the ball to the face, but you can’t protect everywhere.

Union Berlin are currently taking a beating from Hertha in the Berlin derby tonight, so this piece of bravery was all for nothing:

Initially it just looks like he pulls a muscle or something, but then you see the replay and it’s clear he’s taken one clean in the nethers.

It’s one the keeper will feel in the morning, and it wasn’t even worth it.