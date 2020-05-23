Arsenal ace Sead Kolasinac’s wife revealed as WAG held by police for carrying stun gun at airport

It has been reported that it was Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac’s wife who was held by police at an airport in London this week for carrying a stun gun.

As we reported on Friday, an unnamed wife of a Premier League player was caught carrying a stun gun while arriving on a private jet at London Biggin Hill airport.

Border Force officers found the illegal weapon in the luggage, and now the Sun report that it was Bella Kolasinac who is said to have been the previously mystery individual.

It’s added that she may have bought the weapon as protection after the terrifying ordeal that she, Kolasinac Mesut Ozil and his partner went through last year when they were robbed at knifepoint outside of his home.

While she obtained a legal permit for the stun gun while back in Germany, she is said to have not realised that it was illegal in this country, but fortunately as far as she’s concerned, it’s suggested that she was let off with a caution despite the risk of carrying such a weapon being a fine or even possible jail time.

“It was all a misunderstanding. The electro shocker was still in its packaging and didn’t have any batteries,” a spokesman for Kolasinac is quoted as saying. “Bella was able to prove she sent emails to the flight operators to make sure she could import it.

“Unfortunately, she was in the air with her phone off when she received an email saying the device was illegal.

“The airline had informed customs officers that she had the shocker before the plane landed.

“She didn’t declare it because she didn’t think she had done anything wrong. These devices can be carried legally in a bag in ­Germany if the owner has a permit.

“She’s obviously very ­security conscious after what happened to Sead and Mesut.”

Kolasinac made headlines last year after CCTV footage showed him fending off the two robbers as he was stood outside of Ozil’s car, and unfortunately it seems as though that incident has forced his wife to be more cautious and have some form of protection with her at all times.

