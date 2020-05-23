Boost for Zidane as positive update touted on Real Madrid stars after return to training

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been handed a major boost as he is said to have been left impressed with the condition of his stars after the coronavirus lockdown.

Games have been suspended since March in Spain as they were one of the harder hit countries in Europe as the pandemic spread across the continent.

According to Marca, La Liga has been given the green light to restart from June 8 onwards, and with players returning to training grounds over the past fortnight, they’ll be preparing for a return to action in the coming weeks.

After such a lengthy period stuck at home though with limited facilities to train and stay in peak shape, there would likely have been a major concern for coaches across the league over the fitness levels that their players would return at.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Zidane has no such concerns as he is said to have been left impressed with the condition of his squad, as it’s suggested that they’ve carried out instructions from the coaching staff ‘perfectly’ and that players are said to be responding to the sessions well despite the lengthy break.

With so much still to play for this season as they have a two-point gap to wipe out in the La Liga title battle with rivals Barcelona, coupled with a deficit to overturn against Manchester City in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie, Zidane will need his squad firing on all cylinders as soon as the games get back underway.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though they will certainly be ready to go when the first whistle is blown, and that in itself is a huge boost for the Real Madrid boss as he also hopes to welcome back key individuals from injury setbacks.

Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard have both been pictured by the club in training sessions with the rest of the group this week, and so Real Madrid may well return from the lockdown refreshed, recharged and ready to battle to secure silverware in the coming weeks.

