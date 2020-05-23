Chelsea ace reveals first football kit he ever wore was an Arsenal one as he names favourite player at the time

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed that the first ever kit he wore when he was younger was actually one from their rivals Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign this year as he has spent it recovering from a serious injury suffered at the back end of last season.

Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be hoping that he can play a key role in the end of the season with the Premier League being tipped to resume next month, but they may not be too impressed with a childhood admission from the England international.

Speaking to the club’s official site, Loftus-Cheek went through a series of questions to get to know him a little better and what he got up to in his younger years.

When asked what the first football kit he ever wore was, he came up with a surprising answer…

“It was actually an Arsenal kit when I was about six because I really liked Thierry Henry at the time. It was obviously very shortly after that I started with Chelsea at the Academy.”

However, you won’t find him slipping up now having become engrained into Chelsea’s pursuit of success, as he has insisted that he hasn’t worn a rival football shirt for some time now.

“That would be a few years ago, I can’t really remember. I’ve had a few shirts that I’ve swapped with players but I don’t wear them.”

It’s highly unlikely any Chelsea fans are going to hold a grudge against him for something he chose to do when he was just six years old, but it will no doubt give something to Arsenal fans to wind them up about.

Further, given his impact and the brilliance he displayed at Arsenal, Loftus-Cheek won’t be the only one who loved watching Henry at that time and he more than likely led many to follow the Gunners for that very reason.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek is looking to carve out his own place in their history books by trying to become a key figure for Frank Lampard’s side moving forward.

