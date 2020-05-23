Chelsea to hold talks with squad after duo broke guidelines for pictures with fans

Chelsea are to hold talks with players after Spanish duo Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga breached social distancing guidelines recently, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

Both Alonso and Kepa posed for photographs with supporters despite strict social distancing guidelines and are now set to be reminded by the club about maintaining discipline while adhering to coronavirus safety measures.

According to the report, Alonso and Kepa posed for pictures with some fans at Hyde Park and the pictures show that the fans were too close to both players.

This is the latest news of indiscipline by Chelsea players following Callum Hudson-Odoi’s much-publicised arrest earlier last weekend.

While just last week, two Chelsea recruitment staff members visited the homes of young players to register them for the club’s academy, blatantly disregarding safety measures.

The club will now remind their players and staff about their social distancing responsibilities to ensure that no more of such incidents are reported going forward.

Whilst Alonso and Kepa may have just wished to take the pictures as a way of thanking the said fans for their support, the duo need to be aware that this kind of act is unfortunately unsafe due to the Coronavirus pandemic.