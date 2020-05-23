Chelsea transfer news: Blues in race for £70m-rated attacker and Brazilian star

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be keen on stamping his authority on the Chelsea squad by bolstering it with some big names in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues look to be busy in the summer window with Lampard wanting to strengthen his squad in key areas.

The Sun reckon that Chelsea could be involved in a four-way scrap with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Bundesliga starlet Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen youngster has scored 14 goals and racked up 8 assists for the Bundesliga outfit this season, including 4 goals in the last 2 games for Leverkusen since the restart of the Bundesliga and is in high demand across Europe.

The Sun report suggests that the Leverkusen midfielder could be allowed to leave for around £70m and that has the Blues interested along with their Premier League rivals.

Elsewhere, according to Sport, Chelsea could be lining up a fresh bid for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

The Blues are looking to sign the Brazilian ace after Bayern chose not to exercise their option to buy Coutinho after a season-long loan in Germany, as reported by AS.

Sport reckon that Chelsea are to go head to head with Newcastle Utd and Leicester City in their bid to lure Coutinho to Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea’s wingers Willian and Pedro nearing the end of their contracts, the Blues will be looking to bolster their attack with reinforcements and have been heavily linked with a move for Coutinho this summer.