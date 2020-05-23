Clause could allow Man City to sign ace for €13.5m less than rivals Man United

According to the Manchester Evening News, due to a clause in the deal that took Rabbi Matondo to Schalke, Man City could re-sign the ace for €13.5m lower than what rivals United would have to pay.

The MEN report that Matondo’s release clause to English clubs stands at €60m, however City’s buyback option on the ace stands at €46.5m.

It’s claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side see the lightning-fast Welshman as a potential alternative target to Jadon Sancho.

It’s also suggested that the Red Devils are confident of signing the 19-year-old for considerably lower than his release clause, if this is accurate – City’s buyback option – which would usually give them the chance to snap up a relative bargain, would effectively be rendered useless.

Of course regardless of the fees involved, Matondo would have to accept personal terms with either club.

Even if Pep Guardiola’s side made use of this option, would Matondo really be prepared to re-join City when he left over a year ago because he couldn’t get a first-team chance at the Etihad?

The Wales international joined Schalke last January and he’s since gone on to make 20 Bundesliga appearances, scoring one goal.

Matondo’s biggest strength is his electric pace, as per WalesOnline the ace was the fastest player at City, recording better 20m sprint results than Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane.

Both Manchester sides are well-regarded for their ability on the counter-attack so a talent like Matondo would be an ideal fit in either club’s system.