Contact made: Man Utd said to have spoken with classy ace’s agent, PL duo also keen

Man Utd, Everton and Newcastle Utd are all reportedly interested in Juventus midfield Adrien Rabiot, with the first two clubs said to have spoken with his agent already.

The 25-year-old only joined the Bianconeri last summer and after struggling to break into the side on a regular basis initially, he has grown into a bigger role for Maurizio Sarri to make 24 appearances thus far.

However, speculation is rife over his future as it’s suggested that he could be on his way out of Turin after just one season, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Rabiot’s agent, who is also his mother Veronique, has already spoken to Man Utd and Everton, while Newcastle are also showing interest.

It’s unclear if those touted discussions led to any progress being made in a possible offer being submitted in the coming months, but Rabiot is seemingly assessing his options away from Juventus having failed to entirely settle in Turin.

As far as Man Utd are concerned though, with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred already in the current squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a decision to make on whether or not Rabiot fits into his plans moving forward assuming that none of the group move on this summer.

There is no doubt that the French midfielder is still a classy operator who boasts technical quality, passing range and creativity in midfield. However, after an underwhelming couple of years after being tipped for a big future while at Paris Saint-Germain, it remains to be seen if he’s still got enough stock to convince Man Utd to make their move with his agent seemingly keen to open the doors to a possible switch.

