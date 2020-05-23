Double blow for Chelsea as two goalkeeping targets agree new contracts in the same week

It’s understandable that a manager may lose trust in a player and will want to bring someone else in, but you need to be very careful about how you handle things.

Your current player will be aware of this and their confidence will be shattered, so it’s vital to have something concrete lined up as a replacement.

That seemed to be the case with Chelsea and Kepa – it was clear Frank Lampard didn’t trust him and plenty of names were linked as a replacement, but things are falling apart.

First The Sun reported earlier in the week that Chelsea had been targeting Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer, but he signed a new contract and that move now looks impossible.

Things have since become worse, after a separate report stated that they were also looking at Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but now it appears that he’s agreed terms on a new contract as well.

Lampard could now have a real problem if they don’t find another target that they do manage to sign. Willy Caballero is a capable back-up but he can’t be the first choice for a Champions League team, while Kepa’s confidence will be shot.

As things stand it looks like the Spaniard will go into next season as Chelsea’s first choice, and it looks like a disaster waiting to happen.