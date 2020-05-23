According to Football Espana via Spanish publication Sport, clubs have already expressed an interest in taking Barcelona starlet Francisco Trincao on loan next season.

The Blaugrana agreed a deal for the Portuguese talent in the January transfer window, Trincao will officially join from Braga this summer.

As per Barcelona’s official website the right winger was signed for a fee of €31m and he joins the La Liga champions on a five-year deal.

Sport actually suggest that this deal is a bargain for Quique Setien’s side, given that Trincao’s performances for Braga have further improved since he inked a deal with Barcelona.

The ace, who predominantly plays on the right wing, has shown his versatility on occasion by starring on the opposite flank, as well as in a second striker role.

Trincao certainly appears to be the kind of player that flourishes whilst under pressure – something that Barcelona could certainly do with after a few unflattering years in the Champions League.

In the eight appearances following his deal to Barcelona being announced, Trincao has contributed seven goals (5 goals & 2 assists).

Barcelona fans will be hoping to get a closer look at the starlet when the Portuguese top division resumes next week.

Trincao can’t really have performed much better as he nears his official move to Catalonia.

Considering the uncertainty regarding the futures of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, we think Barcelona would be wise to keep hold of Trincao next season – he looks as though he can make an instant impact in the first-team.