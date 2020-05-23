Ex-Liverpool ace picks exciting star as ideal signing for Reds over Mbappe, Haaland

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has picked Jadon Sancho over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as a dream signing for the Merseyside giants.

Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly in a great position moving forward as after lifting the Champions League last season, his side are eagerly awaiting their chance to wrap up the Premier League title this year.

Having assembled a world-class squad at Anfield already, they look set to enjoy a sustained period of success, although naturally he’ll want to continue to improve and evolve the squad where possible to keep them at the top in the coming years.

Heskey was asked out of Sancho, Mbappe and Haaland who he would prefer to see at his old club, and despite the latter pair cementing their places as two of the top strikers in the world already despite their respective ages, he has gone with the England international.

‘I’d choose Sancho for Liverpool, out of the three,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “Mbappe is a phenomenal player who is another player who keeps on rising and is only going to get better and better. He’s focused more to keep the consistency going at that age is just phenomenal.

“It’s difficult, because for Liverpool you’d choose a player who was more on the wing than central. But again, Haaland’s goals are a key factor.

“I’m going to be patriotic and say that Sancho would be great, being an England player and an entertaining player as well. I would say someone like that would be great to get on the wing and terrorise defences.”

Given the quality that the trio possess between them, this is always going to be a difficult choice and a debate that will split opinion and spark disagreements.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to argue with Sancho being an ideal signing given what he could offer Liverpool in the final third to complement the quality that they already have, although with countless domestic trophies in France and a World Cup to his name already, surely the majority would pick Mbappe who is tipped to be the stand-out superstar in football in years to come.

That said, if we’re specifically looking at Liverpool and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the wings already, would Haaland be the ideal addition to push Roberto Firmino up top? Time will tell if Liverpool and Klopp are presented with such a difficult decision if they are looking to bolster their attacking options in the near future.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinking of anyone in particular? READ MORE…

—