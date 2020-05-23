Good news for Man Utd: Boost as key man steps up injury recovery at training ground

Man Utd have provided a positive update on Marcus Rashford as their star man continues to step up his recovery from a back injury which sidelined him in January.

Prior to his setback, the 22-year-old had emerged as a leading figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having bagged 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances.

However, he sustained a back injury in mid-January and missed 13 games across all competitions as a result.

While United were able to continue to compete without him as they remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League, Solskjaer will undoubtedly hope to have their talisman lead the line in the coming months when the campaign gets the green light to resume.

As seen in the images below, and as noted by the club’s official site, it would seemingly appear as though Rashford is on the right path to being at his disposal in the coming weeks.

It’s noted by the Red Devils that the England international is continuing to step up his rehabilitation and that the postponement of the campaign could see him ‘feature more prominently’ as it comes to an end, although that is subject to approval from the medical staff who will make a decision on his availability to avoid any late setbacks and further damage being sustained.

The last thing that Man Utd want to do now is rush him back and risk seeing him sidelined for longer and possibly ruled out of any upcoming games next month.

Nevertheless, to see him back at the training ground and being put through his paces is surely a major boost in itself, as Rashford will no doubt be itching to get back out on the pitch to play an important part in ensuring that there is a successful end to the season for Man Utd.

With his goals, movement and overall threat in the final third, and the exciting partnership he could forge with January signing Bruno Fernandes having yet to feature alongside him, United fans will be desperate to see him back in action too as there is still plenty to play for.

As noted by BBC Sport, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters reiterated that they are confident over a restart to the season next month.

