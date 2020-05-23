‘I’ll never forgive him’ – Some Liverpool fans react to Loris Karius’ latest Instagram post

Some Liverpool fans have responded to Loris Karius’ latest Instagram story – which is a picture of the goalkeeper in action for the Reds, with some pretty brutal replies.

The German took to social media earlier this month to announce that he’d terminated his two-year loan with Besiktas due to some problems with the Turkish giants.

As per the Liverpool Echo, as Karius wouldn’t be able to be registered for the Premier League should the season resume, he won’t be training with the rest of the squad despite returning to Merseyside.

Almost two years ago, Karius made some costly errors in the 2018 Champions League final which led to Liverpool losing to Real Madrid, the stopper was subsequently sent out on loan.

Anfield Edition posted a tweet of Karius’ post and suggested that it may be a hint that he could still have a future with Liverpool, some supporters hit back with some replies that perhaps crossed the line.

Take a look at the post that sparked harsh responses from some Liverpool supporters:

Loris Karius’ latest Instagram story — hinting at a Liverpool future? ? pic.twitter.com/bZsxhTD8fG — Anfield Edition* (@AnfieldEdition) May 22, 2020

Take a look at some of the cruel responses below:

HAHA, he’s delusional. We don’t want to see him wear our shirt AGAIN. — Nabiyu ? (@SavageSadio) May 22, 2020

I will never forgive this guy until he permanently moves to another club. — Chris Needo (@ChrisNeedo) May 23, 2020

free transfer get rid even drive him to the airport and pay his airfare whoeve wants him — Wares_Marty?* (@marty_wares) May 23, 2020

Hahah I deserve more of a Liverpool future than him…is he still concussed — ???LFC CARL??? (@kloppsredmen1) May 23, 2020

God forbid — EL REY ?? (@myke_bii) May 22, 2020

I support both Besiktas and Liverpool.. You can’t imagine how much I hate this guy. He is a disgrace to football — boba fett (@hanshotfirstxx) May 22, 2020

I’ll never forgive him — yes (@dantewillz) May 22, 2020

Bye bye, he can leave ?? — Craig McCracken ?* (@CraigMcC5) May 23, 2020

D most useless goal keeper — Guzze baba Jaiyesimi ??? (@Gbeguze_247) May 23, 2020

Whilst Karius did cost Liverpool the chance to win their sixth Champions League title a year earlier, maybe it’s time for some fans to realise that the ace was just out of his depth.

Is there any need for some of the brutal abuse that is aimed at the goalkeeper? Should these supporters practice the club’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ motto and instead support Karius?