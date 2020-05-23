As it appears that more and more of European football’s elite clubs will be looking for swap deals or getting players on the cheap because of the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus have chanced their arm with a cheeky bid for one Barcelona player.

Though there’s no suggestion that Jordi Alba would be interested in a move anywhere, the majority of Barca’s first team players have been put on the transfer list, per ESPN, and so the Bianconeri appear to have tested the water for Alba per Calciomercato cited by Football Espana.

Both clubs, according to Football Espana, have recently been linked to a series of player swaps including the likes of Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

With Maurizio Sarri’s side bracing themselves for bids for Alex Sandro, it’s thought that Alba, despite his advancing years, would prove to be an able back-up in his place.

However, given his contract with Barcelona isn’t up until 2024, it would arguably take a sizeable bid or a favourable swap deal to tempt Barca into entering negotiations for the Italians to acquire the left-back.