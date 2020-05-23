Liverpool transfer news: €55m deal ‘happening’, £130m duo on radar as exits could help finance spending

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up their options as Jurgen Klopp looks at possible reinforcements to strengthen his squad further ahead of next season.

After a successful 12 months, the Merseyside giants will be hoping to add the Premier League title to their trophy collection in the coming weeks when the campaign restarts.

That’s been possible due to the fact that they’ve put together a top class squad, and with a core in place, they look well set to maintain their success in the coming years.

However, improvement is always possible and reinforcements could arrive this summer to help them sustain their high level of performance.

According to the Liverpool Echo, BILD’s Christian Falk has insisted that a deal for Timo Werner ‘is happening’ with his clause ensuring that any transfer is likely to cost Liverpool in the region of €55m.

“According to our information, the clause is 55 million as a base value and can grow to 60 million if RB Leipzig makes it into the Champions League.

“And yes, I think this transfer is happening. Interestingly, Werner now has a new Social Media and Marketing agency.

“The boss of this agency is also Jurgen Klopp’s manager. Werner is also talking a lot about Liverpool in the public eye now too…”

Meanwhile, the Express report that Liverpool have set their sights on Kai Havertz to add more quality in the final third, although it’s noted that he is valued at around £90m.

Having scored again for Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the German international is establishing himself as a major talent and so time will tell if Liverpool can swoop to add a potentially special long-term piece to their plans.

Elsewhere, the Express note that the Reds are also eyeing a move for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente who has a £40m release clause. It’s added that club legend John Barnes has backed a swoop for the Spaniard, and so time will tell whether or not Liverpool press ahead with a possible £130m double move.

It will surely have to be funded by exits too though as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a negative financial impact on clubs and their spending this summer, and with ongoing rumours suggesting that Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Mirko Grujic, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana could all be heading out of the club this summer, time will tell if it’s enough to balance the books to allow Liverpool to splash out.

