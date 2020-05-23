Man City could rival Man Utd, Chelsea in transfer scrap for £70m Bundesliga starlet

Man City are reportedly set to join Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea in a potential transfer scrap over Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz as he continues to impress.

The 20-year-old has become one of the biggest talents in Europe with his form for the Bundesliga outfit, as he has bagged 12 goals and eight assists in 35 games so far this season, which follows on from an impressive campaign last year after scoring 20 goals in 42 outings.

He also has seven caps to his name for Germany already, and so it appears as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Speculation is rife over his future though, with the Daily Mail noting that both Chelsea and Man Utd are keen on him, while the Mirror report that Liverpool have also been paired with an interest.

Now it’s suggested that there could be even more competition for his signature, as The Sun note that Man City are also keen on the German international with their trio of rivals all specifically mentioned in that report too as having scouted Havertz.

The report goes on to suggest that although Leverkusen want around £100m for their prized asset, £70m could be a more realistic figure this summer given the financial impact that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have.

For a player of his quality and potential who could emerge as a long-term solution in the final third for any of the sides named above, that could arguably be a wise investment, with German football expert Raphael Honigstein labelling him as possibly the ‘the most important player for the German national team in the next decade’ last week, as per BT Sport.

Nevertheless, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba at Man Utd while Liverpool have their settled attacking trident and a deep midfield, it’s questionable as to whether either have space for him in their current sides, albeit he is versatile and can play on the right wing or up front too.

With Pedro and Willian potentially becoming free agents this summer when their contracts expire and as City look for a long-term replacement for David Silva, there could arguably be more space for Havertz at either Stamford Bridge or the Etihad.

That said, time will tell if he’s ready to leave Leverkusen and what option he considers best for his career, but it seems as though he won’t be short of choices in the Premier League if he decides to move on.

