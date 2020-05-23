Man United legend likens current star to Robin van Persie and Eric Cantona

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has hailed new Red Devils recruit Bruno Fernandes’ unseen impact at the club, according to a report in the Mirror.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January for a reported £47m move and has been one of Man United’s star performers since his arrival.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored 3 goals and racked up 4 assists for United since his arrival and has been instrumental in the club’s eleven-match unbeaten run in all competitions before football across Europe was suspended due to the coronavirus.

The Portuguese star’s performances for United quite rightly earned him the Premier League Player Of The Month award for February.

Giggs believes that Fernandes’ fine form since joining has ‘given everyone a lift’ – likening the playmaker’s impact to that of Old Trafford greats Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie.

Now, Speaking to MUTV as cited in the Mirror, Red Devils legend Giggs hailed Fernandes’ impact saying:

“It was a shame we had to pause the season because we were flying,”

“Ole started his management with United flying, then had a tough spell, and then we were on a good run.”

“But the players he’s got in have been really impressive. They’ve improved the team and the dressing room and obviously, in Fernandes, we’ve seen over the years the effect one player can sometimes have.”

“You talk about the Cantonas, the van Persies… and I’m not comparing him yet to them but he’s made other players play better and he’s given everyone a lift.”

“I still think we need four or five players but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Fernandes has certainly helped United in their impressive run of form before the coronavirus suspension and the Portuguese midfielder will look to pick from where he left off when football in England resumes again next month.